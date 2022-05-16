Actor Suchitra is elated about sharing screen space with Jagadish in 'Panam Tharum Padom'

Actress Suchitra, who was among the most popular heroines in Mollywood in the 1990s, will be seen in the upcoming episode of the game show 'Panam Tharum Padom' hosted by actor Jagadish on Mazhavil Manorama.

Interestingly, Suchitra, who made her debut in the Malayalam super hit movie 'No 20 Madras Mail', had acted in several films with Jagadish. Their on-screen chemistry in movies like 'Mr and Mrs' had been remarkable. When these two take a trip down memory lane, fans can expect some insight into the 90s Mollywood. Mazhavil will start airing the latest episode on Monday.

In the episode's trailer, Jagadish pulls Suchitra's leg, while the latter jokingly retaliates and tells her mother, who she calls using the lifeline in the game, that Jagadish is still the same.As the game progresses, Jagadish asks Suchitra why she told a director not to cast Jagadish in a movie with her.

Glue to your TV sets to know why Suchitra made such an odd request.

This is the 90th episode of the TV show in which contestants are expected to provide the correct answers regarding the pictures displayed on a screen.