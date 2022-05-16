Maala Parvathy extends support to Nikhila Vimal after latter faces social media backlash

Young actress Nikhila Vimal’s comments about cow slaughtering apparently didn’t go down well with a section of people. She has been the latest victim of cyber trolls after she said that there was no special consideration for cows, if animal welfare was everyone’s concern.

The internet was divided over the actress’s comment with some praising Nikhila’s strong stand on the issue while some others unleashing attack on the cyber space. Meanwhile, a message posted by senior artist Maala Parvathy, supporting Nikhila has become the talking point.

In the note that addressed Nikhila, Maala Parvathy wrote that all that the former did was answer a question.

“Those who get annoyed by such comments would unleash their cyber goons against you. However, you need not worry at all. This is Kerala! No matter how much filth they fling at you, the support of those who stand with you is pretty strong. So, my advice, as someone who regularly faces cyber-attack, is not to get upset over this,” Maala Parvathy wrote.

Nikhila, in an interview to an online channel, asserted that if animal welfare was everyone’s concern, then no animal in the country should be slaughtered. She added that there was no particular system preventing slaughtering of cows in India.