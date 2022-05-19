'Jack N Jill': Visual feast, high-octane action and much more will power this science-fiction comedy

Ever since the song 'Kim Kim' from the movie 'Jack N Jill' went viral last year, hype surrounding the film, which will hit theatres on May 20, peaked. So, when the makers dropped the first look poster of the film, it generated a lot of buzz. Afterall, you don't see Manju Warrier dressed like a goddess on a scooter often, do you?

The movie directed by Santhosh Sivan has a star cast including Soubin Shahir, Kalidas Jayaram, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Shaylee Krishen and Basil Joseph. So, here are a few things you can expect before you head out to the theatres to watch the movie.

Stunning visuals

Santhosh Sivan is known for his epic cinematography skills and hence we can expect a lot of stunning visuals, especially since he is cranking the camera.

Some of the stills have already gone viral. This is Santhosh Sivan's third Malayalam movie and the first after a gap of several years.



Sci-fi comedy, action

The trailer hints the movie will be a science fiction comedy with some elements of horror packed in it. Since there are not many movies and directors in Mollywood which have traversed this path before, the viewers would be experiencing something different.

The crust of the story revolves around a young man who has been on his grandfather's project for some years. He finally gets somebody he can conduct his experiment on. This leads to a lot of high-octane action scenes in the movie too.



Cast, humour



The casting promises to make the movie an out-an-out entertainer. The dialogues by Soubin Shahir, Aju Varghese and Manju Warrier are sure to elicit truckloads of laughter. The confusing and strange atmosphere, as depicted in the trailer, is sure to lift the mood of the movie.



Music



The songs have been composed by Jakes Bejoy, Gopi Sundar, and Ramdas. The track 'Kim Kim' rendered by Manju Warrier and written by lyricist B K Harinarayanan, which is already a huge hit, was inspired from the yesteryear song 'Kantha Thookunnu Thoomanam' from musical drama' Paarijaathapushpaaharanam' sung and enacted by Vaikkom M P Mani. So, what are you waiting for?