Happy birthday Mohanlal! Check out the superstar's most-awaited upcoming movies

Celebs and fans are showering Mollywood’s dear Lalettan aka Mohanlal special wishes, as he turns 62, today. It’s been 41 years since he debuted in the industry in a villain avatar, but as years went by, he earned the much-deserved hero's title, both on and off screen, through tremendous performances, real-life persona and the big treasure trove of fans. As he celebrates his birthday today, we bring you the latest updates on his much-awaited upcoming projects.

Alone

Director Shaji Kailas, whose USP has been mass action films, attempts a novel method of storytelling through this film, which is touted to be a single-actor/single-setting thriller. The actor-director duo, who have made hits like 'Aaraam Thampuran' and 'Narasimham' together, are teaming up for a film after a break of 12 years, through 'Alone'. The recent reports say that the film’s shoot was completed in 18 days and Mohanlal has also finished its dubbing. Industry experts say that it would be an OTT release.

Monster

Who wants to see Lalettan in a turban avatar? Wait for the release of ‘Monster,’ directed by ‘Pulimurugan’ fame Vysakh. The actor appears as a character named Lucky Singh in the film and if the already released posters are anything to go by, there will be some gun actions too in the movie. According to Vyaskh, the film will be a complete entertainer with an intriguing and thrilling storyline. The film also has Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu, Malayalam actors Honey Rose and Sudev Nair in major roles.

Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure

And finally, Lalettan debuts as director through this children’s fantasy film, written by Jijo Punnoose. The movie, which will be shot across Kochi, Goa, Portugal and Bangkok also has ‘Minnal Murali’ fame Guru Somasundaram and a couple of foreign actors playing the key roles. The film has Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer and he has revealed that ‘Barroz’ has magical realism, 3D and some heavy VFX used to augment its storyline. Two of its songs will be shot in Portugal and Bangkok. The first-look poster of the film was released for the New Year, and it had the actor in a majestic, tonsured head and long-bearded look.

L2: Empuraan

The sequel of his 2019 film 'Lucifer' -- which had become the highest grossing Malayalam films till its release – is expected to exceed his fans’ expectations again. Director Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopy have also been hinting one thing or the other about the film through their social media pages, for the past few months. When Murali wrote ‘The wriE cause’ on his page a few weeks ago, fans interpreted it as a brilliant play of words to hint about the film, as Prithviraj also replied to the post with an ‘AmEn.’ The followers of the franchise say that the capital E stands for 'Empuraan.' The team had also released Mohanlal’s 'intense' look from the film, a month ago.

Priyadarshan’s sports movie

The actor has been training hard in the gym and many say that it is for his sports drama with Priyadarshan, in which he plays a boxer. Reportedly, he is trying to shed 15 kilos for the part and has been religiously sharing photos and videos of his workout sessions too, via his social media pages. Being a trained wrestler in real life too, his fans believe that this would be another cakewalk for the actor, who has also been doing some serious boxing practice, too, to play the role.