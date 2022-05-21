Women-oriented short film ‘The Survival’, starring Bhavana, to come out next week

Actor Bhavana, who recently announced her comeback to the Malayalam industry, will soon be seen in a short film.

Titled ‘The Survival,’ its posters were recently released on social media. The film is directed by former MMTV cameraman S N Rajeesh.

In the poster, the actress can be seen in a sporty avatar, giving a boxing stance. Rajeesh tells us, “This short film has a women-oriented theme, and we will be releasing the teaser soon. Bhavana will release 'The Survival' through her Instagram page next week.”

While the director didn’t divulge much about its genre or other details, he revealed that Bhavana expressed willingness to be part of ‘The Survival’ soon after she heard the concept.

“She was extremely supportive and cooperative throughout the shooting as well, and even asked for many retakes to perfect the scenes. We wrapped up the shoot in a day’s time,” says Rajeesh, who has also shared a few ‘behind-the-screen’ glimpses on his social media page.

The actor's next feature film in Malayalam is ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premondarnn’, directed, written, and edited by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. The film will have Sharafudheen playing the lead.

She also has the Kannada film 'Pink Note', in which she plays a double role, lined up for release.