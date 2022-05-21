Netizens shower Mohanlal with heartfelt wishes on his 62nd birthday

Just a few days after the release of his recent OTT film 12th Man, Mohanlal celebrates his 62nd birthday, today. Netizens have been showering him with birthday tags, wishes and more, since morning and many have also been sharing the photos and videos of the actor on their feeds.

Celebs, too, have been sharing their memories with the actor on the day, sharing their thoughts on working with him and how he has inspired them.

Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Unni Mukundan, Suresh Gopi and more shared the wish on their online pages in the morning itself.

Prithviraj, who directed Mohanlal in the film 'Bro Daddy' and also acted with him, shared a song from the film. He acts as Mohanlal's son in the movie.



Manju Warrier shared a yester-year photo of the actor on her social media page, wishing the actor, who has worked with her in many films including 'Lucifer,' 'Odiyan,' 'Aaraam Thampuraan' and more.

Her most recent film with the actor is 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.' Aditi Ravi, who worked with him in his most recent film '12th Man,' shared a video from their film set, on the occasion of the birthday.

The upcoming films of the actor are 'Alone,' 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's treasure,' 'Monster' and 'Empuraan.'



Mohanlal will also turn director for the first time, through the upcoming film 'Barroz.' His tonsured look for the movie had gone viral a while ago.