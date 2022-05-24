On Chemban Vinod's birthday, here are some of the most intense characters he has played till date

Chemban Vinod Jose is easily one of the most versatile actors in Mollywood. His ability to portray serious and comic roles with the same intensity makes him a personal favourite among filmmakers. He plays the villain in Kamal Hassan's upcoming thriller 'Vikram' which will release in theaters on June 3. On his birthday on May 24, we look at some of the actor's best performances till date.

Chakkara in 'Kali'



Who would forget the menacing trucker in 'Kali' featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi in the lead role? He perfectly essayed the villain who will go to any extent to terrorise a young couple who are on their way to Masinagudi in Tamil Nadu.

Eashi in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Ea Ma Yau'



He portrayed a very intense role in 'Ea Ma Yau' as Eashi, a mason's son. The mason, Vavachan dies unexpectedly, but before his death, he tells Eashi he wants to have a grand funeral. Eashi faces several obstacles to fulfill his father's wish. Chemban won the best actor award at the 49th International Film Festival of India.

Dmitri in 'Iyobinte Pusthakam'



'Iyobinte Pusthakam' is considered to be a landmark film for its visual beauty and style. Chemban played the ruthless Dmitri, the son of Iyob, a plantation owner and brother to Ivan and Aloshy. He is also portrayed as a wife-beater in the movie.

Martin in 'Sapthamashree Thaskaraha'



Chemban plays Martin, a thief who is arrested for stealing from a temple. The movie is laced with humour and you can't but have enough of Chemban's antiques in the movie.

Tubelight Mani in 'Tamaar Padaar'



Though it flopped in the box office, Chemban as Tubelight Mani who is a street performer was worth noticing. His ability to portray shy, unassuming characters is commendable.