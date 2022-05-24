Fahadh Faasil plays villain in Mari Selvaraj's 'Maamannam', joins shoot

Fans of actor Fahadh Faasil are excited to see him in Kamal Hassan's 'Vikram' which will hit theatres on June 3. Now, the actor has joined the sets of Mari Selvaraj's 'Maamannam' which has already gone on the floors.

The pictures of Fahadh being welcomed with a bouquet to the sets by the team has also gone viral. It is said that Fahadh will be seen in a villain role in the movie, which is Mari's latest after churning out some superhits like 'Pariyerum Perumal' and 'Karnan'.

'Maamannam' is headlined by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh who are both basking in the success of their respective movies-- Nenjuku Needhi and Saani Kaayidham-- which released recently. Actor Vadivelu will also been seen playing a prominent character in the movie.

Fahad, whose last Malayalam movie was 'Malik', had debuted in Telugu last year through Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', which went on to become a pan-Indian hit. Fahadh had played the antagonist in 'Pushpa'. Fahadh entered the Tamil industry through 'Velaikkaran' in 2017 after which he was also seen in Super Deluxe featuring Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi.

A R Rahman will be composing the music for 'Maamannam'.