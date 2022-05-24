Vijay Babu shouldn’t have revealed the victim’s name, says Durga Krishna

Actress Durga Krishna is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie ‘Udal’ in which she plays a unique character. Meanwhile, in an interaction with the media, the actress said that she didn’t believe that her co – actor Dhyan Sreenivasan had mocked the ‘Me Too’ movement.

She added that Dhyan’s way of speaking is as casual and simple as he speaks in the interviews. Durga pointed out that Dhyan had apologised, in case his words had hurt anyone.

“I haven’t watched the video in which Dhyan spoke about the ‘Me Too’ movement. But I have seen a video in which he apologises. I don’t think he would mock the ‘Me Too’ movement. His way of speaking is like that. Even on sets, he speaks casually and in an open way. Besides, in case his words had hurt someone, he had already apologised for that,” Durga said.

When asked why she hadn’t responded to the ‘Me Too’ allegations made against actor – producer Vijay Babu, Durga said that it hasn’t yet been proved that the producer had committed the crime. “If we berate someone for a crime that has not been proved, then we would be regretful if he is exonerated later. I always express my opinions in matters that I have clarity in. However, he shouldn’t have revealed the name of the victim. It was wrong to reveal her name and push her into such an agonizing situation,” Durga added.

Durga didn’t hesitate to address the criticisms and trolls unleashed against her for the intimate scenes in the movie. “I don’t kiss an invisible man. There is an actor who acts in this scene alongside me. But, criticisms are only aimed at me. The other person is let off. Just because I had acted in such a scene, my entire family becomes despicable while the other person’s family is hailed as supportive and understanding. I don’t act alone in these scenes. So, such unwarranted tendencies aren’t right,” Durga signed – off.