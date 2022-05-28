'KGF 2', 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' and much more! Movies streaming on OTT this weekend

Love, action, drama, fantasy and much more! The weekend is here and so are a bunch of movies that are streaming on OTT platforms. We have handpicked some of the films that will keep you entertained while you sit back and relax at home.

'KGF Chapter 2' (Amazon Prime)

A combo image of the 'KGF 2' poster and Yash

The much-awaited instalment of the KGF series, starring Yash, is now available on Amazon Prime on a pay per view basis. Watch to find out what will happen to Rocky Bhai, who promises his mother that he would be the richest man in the world.

Released on May 27

'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' (Disney+Hotstar)

Actors Samantha and Nayanthara in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'. Photo: YouTube

The movie headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and South India's leading lady stars Nayanthaara and Samantha is a romantic comedy. The hero, who works as a cab driver during the day and a bouncer at night has to make a choice between the two women who becomes an integral part of his life. Who does he choose? Will the two women strike a friendship or have they sworn to become enemies.



Released on May 27

'Heropanti 2'(Amazon Prime)

A still from 'Heropanti 2'. Photo: YouTube

The film focuses on Babloo (Tiger Shroff) who is a computer genius and Inaaya (Tara Sutaria), a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but suddenly part ways. Things take an interesting turn when they are reunited and what follows is action, drama, romance and edge of the seat thrills.

Released on May 27

'Seththumaan' (Sony Liv)

Poster and still from the movie 'Seththumaan'

Seththumaan produced by Pa Ranjith's production house and directed by debutant Tamizh deals with caste politics. It revolves around the lifefollows the life of Poochiyappa (played by Manickam) and his grandson Kumaresan.

Released on May 27

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' (Amazon Prime)

A still from the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Photo: YouTube

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) is aware that Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), a powerful Dark wizard, is attempting to seize control of the wizarding world. He entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid band of wizards, witches, and one courageous Muggle baker on a risky mission, where they battle Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. 'Fantastic Beasts:The Secrets of Dumbledore' stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller in lead roles

To release on May 30.