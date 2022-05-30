Actor Asif Ali injured during film shoot in Thiruvananthapuram

Actor Asif Ali, who was recently seen in 'Kuttavum Shikshayum', was injured during the shooting of the movie 'A Ranjith Cinema' directed by debutant Nishanth Sattu. According to the movie crew, the actor suffered injuries to his leg while filming a fight scene.

“We were filming the climax of the movie inside a house in Thiruvananthapuram. Asif Ali and the other actor had to struggle with each other in one of the scenes. However, Asif lost his balance and the other actor fell on him,” said a crew member.

Asif, who was admitted to the hospital, has been advised rest by doctors. The shooting of the film, which is slated to release during the Onam season, may be delayed.

'A Rajith Cinema' went on the floors in December last year and has a star cast including Namitha Pramod, Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Balachandra Menon, Sunil Sugatha, Santhosh George Kulangara, Balachandran Chullikkadu, among others. The film is a romantic thriller and is bankrolled by Nishad Peechi and Babu Joseph Ambattu under the banner of Luminus Film Factory.