'Found a brother who makes my sister smile,' writes Abhirami Suresh on Gopi Sundar's b'day

Singer Gopi Sundar is celebrating his birthday on Monday. The musician had recently been in the news after he and singer Amrutha Suresh went public about their relationship. Now Amritha's sister and singer Abhirami took to Instagram to wish Gopi Sundar on his birthday, saying that she found a brother who makes her sister smile. Her note was also an appeal to the public to stop being judgemental and 'let people live and love'

In her detailed post, she wrote that she 'found a brother, who makes magical music, who makes my sister smile, who calls me his elder daughter, who speaks of the humans of his life with so much love and respect.'

She added that above and beyond social media life, there lies a truth. “We people, all of us normal humans are living, loving, struggling, surviving, succeeding. In this rollercoaster journey of life where nothing is permanent, nothing is predictable...Lemme now take a moment after my philosophical introduction to wish you, brother! Happiest birthday to you brother. May you make wonders with your beautiful art and heart. Counting stars. Counting blessings. Praying for you. Slay, GS,” she wrote.

She asks if anyone knows what fate holds ahead. “Nobody does. So let’s let people breath, love, spread positivity and most importantly, let us all let live, let love. Let us not judge, let us learn to smile for the smiles of others, with a beautiful mind, not probing into the stories of people we don’t personally know or for what we see in social media. To unexpected tomorrows, with lots of prayers and love for eveyone. Winding up this hearty note for Gopi Chettan. Once again happy birthday bro,” she signs off.

Amrutha Suresh has also posted an affectionate picture with Gopi Sundar, wishing him on his birthday.