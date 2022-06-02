'CBI 5: The Brain' to stream on OTT from this date

Those who missed watching the famous investigation thriller 'CBI-5' in theatres, can sit back and relax. The movie revolving around a series of basket killings investigated by the famous CBI officer Sethurama Iyer, will begin streaming on Netflix from June 12.

The film, which is a sequel of the CBI series, had been heavily marketed prior to its release. The team, including actor Mammootty, had visited Dubai for the screening of the movie promo which was launched on the Burj Khalifa. CBI-5, helmed by K Madhu and scripted by SN Swamy, also received a lot of attention as it marked the comeback of actor Jagathy Sreekumar who stayed away from the silverscreen ever since he was injured in an accident.

The film had received mixed reviews with several people criticising the script and saying that SN Swamy failed to work his usual magic that had made the other CBI movies appealing.





