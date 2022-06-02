Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' set for second coming in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film? What to expect

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is set to light up the silver screen on June 3. The anticipation is huge as it marks the coming together of three power houses from the South Indian industry- the Ulaganayakan himself, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

All the guns and fierce drama in the movie trailer released a few weeks ago have left netizens in a frenzy and there is no doubt that it could be one of the biggest action thrillers to release in South India in the recent times.

The presence of Suriya, who will be doing a cameo in the movie, has added to the excitement, especially after the makers released a first look poster of the actor on Wednesday.

Though both director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan had repeated that Suriya will be playing a very important cameo, nothing more has been revealed, like his name, whereabouts or the role he would essay.

The movie will see Kamal Haasan returning to the screen after a gap of four years.

Though his last film Vishwaroopam 2 which released in 2018 did not make much noise in the box-office, fans of the superstar believe in his magic and ability to deliver brilliant performances in any sphere- as an actor, dancer, choreographer and director.

The movie is also expected put to rest a rumour that 'Vikram' could be part of a multiverse being created by the director Lokesh, whose earlier film 'Kaithi' had left a lasting impression on the audience's mind.

The dialogues in 'Kaithi' refer to a ghost named Vikram, while in the movie 'Vikram', Kamal Haasan is being referred to as the ghost.

Is it coincidence or is the movie really part of a metaverse that the director is creating?

For all we know, the movie has some semblances of the 1986-sci-fi action thriller of the same name 'Vikram' in which Kamal Haasan plays Arun Kumar Vikram.

Though Lokesh Kanagaraj has denied much of the claims, you can spot the resemblance of the villain in the 1986-movie in Vijay Sethupathi's character.

Anirudh, one of South India's most sought after music directors, has composed the music and the soundtrack for the movie. The youngster has been doing wonders in the Tamil industry, so let's see what he has in store for us this time.