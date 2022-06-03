Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan says he doesn't require plastic surgery, puts rumours to rest

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who suffered burn injuries during the shooting of his film in Kochi, on Friday assured fans and well-wishers that he is fine and in good health. The young actor-cum-director took to social media to post a picture of himself recuperating in hospital while putting to rest rumours suggesting he was injured grievously and hence, required immediate plastic surgery.

“Say no to plastic. I don't require plastic surgery. I'm posting this picture for my well-wishers who made anxious calls and send texts to my family wanting to know about my condition, especially after several rumours and news about my health started floating around,” he wrote.

He added that he suffered burns after oil from a burning lamp fell on his hands while shooting his film 'Vedikkettu'. “Am now in hospital. Been advised to take a few days of rest. Hoping to return to the film sets once I am better. Thank you all for your love and prayers,” he added. Vishnu shot to fame through the movie 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan'. He has also co-scripted movies like 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha'