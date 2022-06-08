'Vikram' success: Kamal gifts Suriya his own Rolex watch

Chennai: After having gifted director Lokesh Kanakaraj a car and all his assistant directors a motorbike each, superstar Kamal Haasan has now gifted his own Rolex watch to actor Suriya for his power-packed performance in the just-released action thriller 'Vikram'.

Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called 'Rolex' in the film.

Director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kamal Haasan, who are delighted with the overwhelming response to their film which is smashing box office records, called on Suriya at his residence to thank him for his contribution to the film.

Suriya went on to post pictures of the gift presented by Kamal Haasan on Twitter and tweeted, "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your Rolex!"

Raaj Kamal Films International, actor Kamal Haasan's production house which produced the film, also tweeted pictures of the meeting between Kamal Haasan and Suriya at the latter's residence.