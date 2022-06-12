Nayanthara, Vignesh now in Kerala

Kochi: Newlywed star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now in Kerala.

They arrived in Kochi on Sunday noon en route to meet Nayanthara's mother Omana Kurian at her native place in southern Kerala.

The actress' mother could not attend their wedding on June 9 at Mahabalipuram.

Nayanthara was seen in an orange churidhar as she exited from the Cochin International Airport. Her filmmaker husband wore a black dress.

The leading actress in the Tamil film industry belongs to the Kodiyattu family in Thiruvalla.