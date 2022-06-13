Minister Bindu all praise for 'Viddikalude Mash' starring Shari, Maniyanpillai Raju

'Viddikalude Mash', directed by debutant V A Anish is all set for release on June 17. The movie features 'Nammukku Paarkkam Munthirithottangal' actress Shari and Maniyanpilla Raju alongside actors Anjali Nair and Dileep Mohan.

Now, Higher Education Minister R Bindu, who has watched the movie preview, has heaped praise on the filmmakers stating that it shines the light on student-teacher relationship. She also recommended that the film be screened in all school and college campuses.

“The movie revolves around student life and the influence teachers have over kids, especially at an age when they can fall prey to bad habits. It also narrates how students can overcome their limitations through collaborative effort. It prods teachers to nurture students with love keeping in mind their unique individuality. I believe this movie should be watched by all students and teachers,” she wrote on Facebook, while also appreciating the entire team for their effort. The film is scripted by Dileep Mohan.