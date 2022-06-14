Abrid Shine-Nivin Pauly's 'Mahaveeryar' gets release date

The much-anticipated film 'Mahaveeryar' will hit theatres on July 21. There is a lot of excitement around the film as the movie is helmed by Abrid Shine and headlined by Nivin Pauly. The combo has delivered two superhits '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju' in the past and people are waiting to see their magic unfold onscreen again.

This is the first time that Abrid Shine is attempting a fantasy fiction movie, which will involve a lot of time travel. There will be several court room scenes in the movie too. Actor Asif Ali will also play a prominent role in the movie.

The film is bankrolled by Nivin Pauly and P S Shamnas under the Pauly Junior Pictures and Indian Movie Makers banner.

The vibrant posters have depicted Nivin Pauly in a hermit avatar. The movie also stars Lal, Lalu Alex, Sidhique, Shanvi Sreevasthava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Malika Sukumaran, Sudheer Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmarajan Ratheesh, Sudheer Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajodh, Pramod Velliyanadu and Shailaja P Anbu.