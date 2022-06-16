Actor Vinayakan lashes out against media personnel regarding 'Me Too' controversy

Kochi: Actor Vinayakan, who had courted controversy regarding the Me Too statement in the past, on Thursday lashed out against media personnel for questioning him about the allegations.

According to the actor, Me Too is a serious allegation which involves physical and mental abuse.

"On what basis were media people levelling the charges against him," Vinayakan asked.

"In India, sexual and mental assault is considered to be Me Too. It is a very serious offence and culpable to punishment. You are trivialising this form of assault and fooling others by coining it 'Me Too'," the actor added.

He was addressing the press as part of promotional activities ahead of the release of his new movie 'Panthrandu'.

Vinayakan also asked the media personnel to elaborate on what they meant when they used the term Me Too. 'Me too is physical and mental assault, right? Are you mocking Vinayakan? You did not explain when I asked you then. I am asking you because I want to know if you are levelling these charges against me. I have never done that to anyone. I have maintained physical relationships with 10 to 15 women. But I have never gone on the streets calling out to people to have sex with me. Do you understand me, now? If your idea of Me Too is this, I have not done that, okay," the actor clarified.

Vinayakan had earlier courted controversy for his comments on women, especially a woman journalist during the press conference of 'Oruthee'.