'I sell soaps to earn a living', says actress Aiswarya Bhaskar

Malayali movie lovers are quite familiar with actress Aiswarya Bhaskar who played the female lead opposite screen icon Mohanlal in blockbusters ‘Praja’ and ‘Narasimham’. She then went on to act in some super hit television serials too. However, Aiswarya had been absent from the limelight since some time. Now, in a shocking revelation, the actress admitted that she is jobless and is financially struggling. Aiswarya said that she sells soaps to earn a living. She, meanwhile, added the she still wishes to do movies and hopes that someone would offer her roles.

“I have no job or income. I sell soaps to make the ends meet. I have no debts. Its only me in the family. My daughter is married and has moved out. I have no qualms in doing any kind of jobs. I would happily accept a job in your officer, if you offer me that. I could even broom the office or clean the toilets,” Aiswarya told the presenter in an interview to an online channel.

She even opened up about her divorce. In 1994, Aiswarya had tied the knot with Tanveer Ahamed. However, they parted ways after three years. “Divorce was inevitable. I knew that relationship wouldn’t last, around six months after the marriage. We parted ways when our child was one and a half years old. I still maintain a cordial relationship with my ex - husband and his wife,” said Aiswarya.

Aiswarya admitted that she had been in romantic relationships after her divorce. However, nothing had worked out. She said that some men would begin imposing restrictions as soon as they say ‘I Love You’. “They wouldn’t even allow us to wear our favourite outfit. I would rather shoo them away than not wearing a dress that I had purchased with my own money. I am not comfortable wearing revealing clothes or act in intimate scenes,” Aiswarya said.

Aiswarya’s interview had become quite viral on the social media as the actress had openly spoken about many issues.

“Why do men seek their mother in their wives and lovers? If they want someone who is like their mother, then they should stay with their mothers. It is not right to expect motherly affection and care from wives,” she had said.