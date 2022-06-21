Wanted to do a contemporary movie, says Santosh Sivan on 'Jack n Jill'

Our Correspondent
Published: June 21, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Santhosh Sivan's film 'Jack n Jill' has been widely criticised | File photo

Malayalam movie 'Jack n Jill', directed by veteran filmmaker and cinematographer Santosh Sivan, was one of the most anticipated movies. Despite the extensive promotion and stellar star cast, the film bombed at the box office. Besides, the film has been widely criticised even after its recent OTT release.

Meanwhile, Santosh Sivan addresses the criticisms that have been raised against his movie. He said that 'Jack n Jill' had happened from his dream to make a contemporary movie. The award winning director noted that the audience still expects him to make epic movies like 'Urumi'. He even revealed his plans to direct a unique movie in Malayalam next year.

“I am someone who is interested in directing movies in Malayalam. As cinematography itself is a visual language, there is no linguistic barrier for that. It is extremely difficult doing a film in Malayalam as I am getting too many offers from various languages,” said the filmmaker. Currently, Santosh Sivan is busy cranking the camera for Mohanlal’s magnum opus 'Barroz'.  

