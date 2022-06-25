Actor Bhavana who is returning to the silverscreen through the Sharafudheen-starrer 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu' took to Instagram to post a picture of her younger self. Under the picture, the actor wrote that she sometimes wished that life had a pause button. “Sometimes I wish I could just rewind back to childhood and press pause ....to be absolutely careless about the world !!!”, she wrote. She added that the adorable picture was clicked by her father.

Bhavana, who is returning to Mollywood, after quite a long hiatus, has joined the sets of 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu', which is directed by debutant Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. The film also features Anarkali Nazer, Ashokan and Shebin Benson in prominent roles. The movie is produced by Renish Abdul Khader and Rajesh Krishna.

Bhavana also recently featured in a women-oriented short film 'The Survival' directed by former MMTV cameraman S N Rajeesh.

Bhavana had opened up about the sexual assault she faced during an interview given to a channel earlier this year.