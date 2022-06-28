Big Boss Malayalam Season 4 fame Dr. Robin into movies?

Dr Robin Radhakrishnan, the Big Boss Malayalam Season 4 fame, is all set to make his Mollywood debut through a movie to be produced by producer Santhosh T Kuruvilla. Megastar Mohanlal made the announcement on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Dr Robin, who had created quite a stir among the mini-screen audience by his participation in the Bigg Boss reality show, was evicted after he slapped one of his fellow participants, Riyas Salima.

Dr. Robin, who enjoys a huge fan following, had posted on his Instagram page: "Thank You Santhosh Sir @ santhoshkuruvilla And Arun Sir @arun.c.thampi For Introducing Me To The Malayalam Film Industry. Thank You So Much for Giving Me This Great Opportunity and Opening to Malayalam Film Industry."

Dr. Robin was one of the strongest contenders in the show until his ouster, which had triggered widespread resentment among his fans and supporters.