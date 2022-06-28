Release of Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' postponed to July 7

The much-anticipated thriller movie, 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj in the lead and directed by Shaji Kailas, has been postponed due to some 'unforeseen' reasons. The movie, which was first scheduled for release on June 30 will hit the theatres on July 7, actor Prithviraj announced through his social media handle.

"Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances," Prithviraj wrote in his Facebook post. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer." Prithviraj wrote in his Facebook post.

The movie is scripted by Jinu V Abhraham and produced by Supriya Menon & Listin Stephen.

While Abinandhan Ramanujam has cranked the camera, the music is composed by Jakes Bejoy. The movie is the Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's second Malayalam outing after Lucifer.

Arjun Ashokan, Alencier, Baiju, Renji Panicker among others appear in prominent roles in the movie.