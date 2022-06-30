Actor Meena's husband cremated; TN health min clarifies Covid not cause of death

The mortal remains of Vidyasagar, the husband of South Indian actress Meena, was laid to rest at his native place in Chennai on Wednesday. The 48-year-old Bengaluru-based businessman had been suffering from lung infection for some time.

Though there were rumours that Vidyasagar died of Covid, actor and BJP leader Khusbhu Sundar and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, clarified that Meena's husband had been battling lung ailments and been sick for some time now. Though he had contracted Covid earlier this year, he tested negative. However, his condition deteriorated in March, the minister had said.

Though doctors suggested he undergo a lung transplant after his condition turned critical, the surgery got prolonged due to various reasons. The businessman was put on ventilator support for some time now, as per reports.

Meena, who debuted in South Indian films as a child artiste, married Vidyasagar on July 12, 2009. They have a daughter Nainika who also debuted in Vijay-starrer 'Theri'. Reportedly, Vidyasagar encouraged Meena to work in films. In Mollywood, she was recently seen in Mohanlal and Prithviraj-starrer 'Bro Daddy'.

Actors Rajnikanth, Khushbu, Sundar C, Lakshmi, Brinda, Rahman and Mansoor Ali Khan arrived to offer their condolences to Meena and their daughter. Actor Kailash represented AMMA and paid a floral tribute to Vidayasagar.