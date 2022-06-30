'Adithattu' starring Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Alexander Prashanth and Jaya Palan will hit theatres on July 1. This is touted to be the first Malayalam movie to be shot completely at sea. The makers have also managed to pique the interest of movie buffs by releasing some mesmerising yet raw visuals of the crew shooting at sea.

The film, directed by Jijo Antony, revolves around a group of fishermen from Neendakara, a coastal village in Kollam, who are travelling on a fishing boat .'Adithattu' refers to those residing in the lowest strata of society and the movie, just like the name suggests, will revolve around the lives of these fishermen who don't live privileged lives.

Their journey turns tumultuous, reverberating with the mood of the sea. What seems like a peaceful start, soon turns violent.

Know a little bit about the characters

Marcus, played by Sunny Wayne, is the lead character in the movie. Though he plays the protagonist, the makers have revealed that each and every character plays a prominent role in the film. Marcus is adventurous and knows the sea very well like the palm of his hand.

Shine Tom Chacko, who was recently seen in the movie 'Panthrandu', plays Ambross, a childhood friend of Marcus in the movie. Both Marcus and Ambross are thick friends and are always on the lookout for adventure together.

Srank Rayan, played by Alexander Prashanth represents the thousands of shranks who are the true pillars of every boat. These people risk their lives out on the sea and are responsible for ensuring that the boat survives the toughest of challenges. Shrank Rayan is very courageous and the main anchor of the boat in 'Adithattu'

Ani who plays Mullan and Joseph Yesudas who plays Kambli in the film. Photos: Instagram

Noted Sri Lankan poet turned actor VIS Jayapalan plays an interesting role in the movie. His character is named 'Dinkan'. Speaking about his experience shooting for the film, Jayapalan has revealed that he felt like he was part of a secret operation.

Joseph Yesudas, who is making his acting debut in 'Adithattu' plays Kambli. The makers revealed that Joseph handled his scenes like a professional and it was interesting to watch him navigate the sea, given his expertise on the waters as he is a fisherman's son.

Ani, also a debutant actor, plays Mullan, a wild haired man who speaks very little. He is the silent witness in the mission and very unique. The makers revealed that they were intrigued by Ani, whom they noticed when they were travelling on a fishing boat as part of their research.

Murugan Martin, who previously acted in 'Lucifer' and 'Thrissur Pooram' plays Nelson in Adithattu.

The song

The song 'Aanju Valikkada Laisa' by Nezer Ahamed and Jassie Gift was a peppy number which talks about the hardship and endurance of fishermen who are very closely associated to the sea. The song became quite popular among the Malayalee audience.