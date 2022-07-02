Celebrity chef Suresh Pillai who is a global culinary star is all set to make his debut in Mollywood.

The Kollam native took to social media to announce the news. According to the chef, he will be seen in the movie 'Cheena Trophy' directed by debutant Anil Lal and starring Dhyan Sreenivasan.

The chef posted a video of him and other prominent persons, including Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan, attending the pooja of the movie, which went on the floors on July 2.

“At long last, my long cherished dream to work in cinemas becomes a reality,” he wrote on Facebook. According to the makers, Suresh Pillai will make a guest appearance in the film and will play his real life character. The film will be shot in Ernakulam, Thuravoor and Pallithodu. Devika Ramesh is the heroine in the film, while Ken Shi Shirddho, who is a Chinese national, will also play a prominent character. Director Johny Antony plays a communist party worker while actor Jaffer Idukki will be seen as an autorickshaw driver in the film.

The movie is touted to be an out-and-out comedy with shades of communism. The film is bankrolled by Anoop Mohan and Ashlin Joy under the banner of Presidential Movies International Private Limited and Workers Talkies.