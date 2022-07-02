‘Minnal Murali’ director Basil Joseph impresses Cong leader. Here’s why

Young actor – filmmaker Basil Joseph attended the Indian Youth Congress’ brainstorming session ‘Chintan Shivir’ and spoke at the event. Meanwhile, KPCC President K Sudhakaran was impressed by Basil’s words at the session. In a social media post, Sudhakaran wrote that Congress didn’t create slaves who would engage in meaningless justifications for the party.

“It gives me immense happiness seeing the ‘Young Turks’ from the cinema industry at the Congress events. Greed for awards have made many followers of the CPM, in the recent times. So, it is an advantage for the society that the youngsters in cinema are coming forward to speak at the Congress camps.

Congress doesn’t follow Pinarayi Vijayan’s ways where he stood aside and insulted the artistes by asking them to take the awards that were kept on the table. Neither do we create slaves who mindlessly engage in justifications for the party. Congress stands for the ideology where each individual is taught to grow by thinking independently and to support and love each other. The society too needs to keep up that ideology. I congratulate young filmmaker Basil Joseph who participated in Indian Youth Congress’ Chintan Shivir and spoke at the event,” wrote K Sudhakaran.