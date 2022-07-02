Vijay Devarakonda poses nude for 'Liger' movie poster, gets trolled

Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda who is making his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Liger' has released a poster of him in the nude. The actor will play a mixed martial arts fighter in the sports action film which will hit theatres on August 25. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The movie also features Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles.

Veteran boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema through this movie. According to the makers, he will be doing a cameo in the film.

According to Devarakonda, his role in 'Liger' was the most challenging till date, both mentally and physically.

" A Film that took my everything.As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.

I give you everything! Coming Soon".

However, people were quick to troll the actor who can be seen in the poster with only a bouquet of roses, while many came forward to support him.

The film is directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.