Asha Sharath is elated as daughter graduates, shares pictures

Actor and danseuse Asha Sharath was clearly thrilled as her daughter Keerthana graduated from the Western University in Canada. Keerthana had graduated in Synthetic Biology from the noted university. Meanwhile, the actress shared pictures from Keerthana’s graduation ceremony which the former attended with her family.

“How fast time has passed! Now, you are all set to begin a new chapter in life after graduating from the Western University in Canada. Congratulations! My dear Ammu”, Asha wrote on her social media page as she shared pictures from the graduation ceremony alongside a photo of Keerthana as a child.

During the lockdown period, Asha often shared her anxiety with fans when Keerthana got stuck in Canada after her college and hostel was closed down. Asha has two daughters. Her elder daughter Uthara often performs on stage with her mother. Uthara had also marked her movie debut through 'Khedda' directed by Manoj Kana.