'Nirbhayayum Vethalavum' grabs attention for its novel theme

The short film 'Nirbhayayum Vethalavum' written and directed by Ayyappan R conveys a cryptic theme through brilliant storyline and with dramatic intensity. What is a bit of honey in poison? The movie introduces this question at the outset and drives home the point in quite an exhilarating fashion.

Besides ripping apart the vicious mind buried deep inside the male psyche, the short film lays bare the notions a majority of men harbour in themselves to argue to favour objectifying of women.

Sajesh Mohan

It begins with a war photographer (Sajesh Mohan), who is invited to his friend Mathew's party, unabashedly trying to woo a woman there (Devi Krishnakumar) with little or no concern for his friend's reputation. He then follows the lady for days thereafter.

Though Mathew tries to stop him from stalking her and warns him against making any advances, the war photographer is adamant. A volley of arguments between the two in fact reflects the two sides of man's mindset in dealing with woman - one being cautious about not disrupting the balance and the other caring a damn about others in pursuing one's instincts.

Devi Krishnakumar

Sajesh portrays the role of the aggressive womaniser with artistic intensity and perfection. Devi Krishnakumar, as the central character, also keeps the suspense and emotion taut till the climax. What makes it a visual treat is the freshness the two lead actors lend to the drama. The camera by Sonu Nair and the sound design by Anish P makes it an engaging watch.

The short film, released by Saina Movies on its YouTube channel, is gaining popularity and rave reviews.