Have content for 'Pushpa 2'? Director invites writers to develop movie scenes

Our Correspondent
Published: July 08, 2022 01:33 PM IST
Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil play the lead roles in the movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Director Sukumar has invited writers to contribute to the script for 'Pushpa 2', a sequel to 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie.

The first part of the movie, which narrated the story of Pushparaj, a red sandalwood smuggler in Andhra Pradesh, had amassed crores in the box office collection.

Now, as the works for the second part of the film are on, the director has invited writers to contribute to developing the scenes and script. The writers can contribute to the scenes, shots or even frames in the sequel titled 'Pushpa 2 – The Rule'. The contributors would be paid handsomely. Contributions towards the script would also get credit in the film’s titles, the crew members said.

Reports are that ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi is also teaming up with 'Pushpa 2', along with Fahadh Faasil to play the roles of antagonists.

Pushpa’s box office performance in the Hindi-speaking regions had taken the industry by surprise.

