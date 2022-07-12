Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly one of the best filmmakers across the globe. The ace director who has gifted us with some of the greatest and most memorable hits in Hollywood has urged movie enthusiasts to watch 'Kummatty', a Malayalam film directed by the late director and screenwriter Aravindan Govindan. The film, according to him, is visually-stunning and a must-watch.

“ Govindan's Kummatty is an adaptation of a Central Kerala folktale featuring a partly mythic and partly real magician called Kummatty. “A sweet and engaging story and a visually stunning film, KUMMATTY is a must-see, especially since it has been largely unavailable outside of India until now,” Martin Scorsese wrote on Instagram.

The 1979 film was restored by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, Film Heritage Foundation, and Cineteca di Bologna at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory, in association with General Pictures and the family of Aravindan Govindan. The restoration of the film was funded by the Material World Foundation.

The restored film premiered at The Foundation Restoration Screening Room, which is co-curated by Martin Scorcese and Kent Jonas on July 11.