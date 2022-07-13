Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi: First look of 'Emergency' to be out on Thursday

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to unveil the look of her character from her upcoming film 'Emergency' in which she essays the role of late PM Indira Gandhi.

Kangana, who was seen as the fierce and enigmatic Agent Agni in her movie, 'Dhaakad' will be seen in an entirely different avatar in 'Emergency'. She will be portraying one of the most powerful and famous politicians on screen.

She took to her Instagram handle to urge fans to lookout for the first look of the film which will be unveiled on the YouTube channel of her production company 'Manikarnika Films.'

"Subscribe to the official YouTube channel of @manikarnikafilms...And watch Emergency first look tomorrow"

The actress has roped in Oscar winning makeup artist David Malinowski to achieve the right look. Malinowski won an Oscar for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the movie 'The Darkest Hour' (2017).

According to the actress, the Emergency was a watershed moment in the country's political history and she was keen on showcasing that period on celluloid.