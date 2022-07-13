Here's what you need to know about Nivin Pauly's costume in 'Mahaveeryar'

It isn't everyday that Mollywood churns out fantasy movies involving time travel. 'Mahaveeryar' directed by Abrid Shine is one such movie which is set in two eras. As this is the first film in Malayalam which revolves around time-travel, there is a lot of hype around the movie.



The film is also Abrid Shine's third collaboration with Nivin Pauly, after '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju'.

Now, the makers have released a video of the actors revealing the costumes worn by their characters in the film.

Chandrakanth Sonawane who designed costumes for movies like 'Padmaavat' and 'Bajrao Masthani' is the costume designer.

Asif Ali appears as a king while Nivin is a godman. The teaser reveals many scenes in the movie are set inside a court. Legal proceedings are very much part of the film which is also sprinkled with lots of humour and pathos.

South Indian actress Shanvi Srivasthava plays the leading lady in the film.