Actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen laid to rest in Chennai

Pratap Pothen, the ace director and actor who worked in Malayalam and other South Indian film industries, was cremated at Vellankadu crematorium in Chennai on Saturday. Several personalities from cultural and political circles attended the cremation of the actor, who made his mark as a film artiste with the movie ‘Aaravam’, directed by Bharathan in 1978. Pratap had also directed three films in Malayalam - 'Rithubhedam, 'Daisy' and 'Oru Yathramozhi'.

Actors Kamal Haasan, Maniratnam, Sathyraj, Vetrimaaran, Rajeev Menon and Rahman paid their tributes to the late actor.

A NORKA official in Chennai attended the function as a representative of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan. Malayala Manorama managing editor Jacob Mathew paid final respects to the actor at his residence.

Pratap recorded Frank Sinatra's song to be played after his death

Meanwhile, a video of Pratap Pothen singing Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' has gone viral. The filmmaker had posted the video in 2018, where he can be heard urging his friends to play the song recorded in his own voice after his death.

The video has been shared several times on social media, with many hailing the actor and filmmaker who lived life in his own terms.

These are the first few lyrics of the world famous song

‘And now the end is here

And so I face that final curtain

My friend I'll make it clear

I'll state my case, of which I'm certain

I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

And more, much more

I did it, I did it my way’

At the end of the song, Pratap can be heard proudly saying that he lived life his way and urged all his listeners to do the same.

Pratap Pothen’s last few social media posts social media has left his fans in tears. The actor, who

wa an active presence in Malayalam film industry, last posted a philosophical quote by American singer Jim Morrison.