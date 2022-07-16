Britney Spears posts new rendition of 'Baby One More Time’ for fans

Published: July 16, 2022 10:07 AM IST
The singer says she has wanted to record a new rendition of the song for the past 14 years. Photo: IANS

Los Angeles: A few days after her latest legal victory in court, Britney Spears is sharing her passion and love for music with her fans, singing a powerful new version of her evergreen hit 'Baby One More Time', reports 'Variety'.

Freed from her conservatorship after 13 years this past November, Spears took to Instagram to post a brand new rendition of 'Baby One More Time', the single that catapulted her to superstardom as a teen when she released it in 1998.

"I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time ... maybe too long," Spears wrote in her caption that accompanied a video of her belting out the song that made her famous -- but this time, an a cappella version (without musical accompaniment).

Spears, according to 'Variety', sings with power in the video, "showing off her raw vocal ability that garnered much praise in the comment section. Spears' new version, however, includes one notable difference from the original lyrics: "Give me a f***ing sign," she hits hard in her new video, which she says she recorded earlier this week.

In her caption, the singer alludes to having wanted to record a new rendition of the song for the past 14 years, which is roughly the amount of time she spent under a conservatorship. "The team said 'no'," Spears wrote.

Writing about her family, whom she has criticised regularly on her social media, ever since her conservatorship was terminated, Spears, according to 'Variety', said, "They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing."

Her post continued: "I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing. And my own family made a fool of me ... I'm not going to be a victim."

 

