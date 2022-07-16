Kamal Haasan's words reveal just how close he is to Fahadh Faasil

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 16, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Kamal Haasan conveyed his wishes to Fahadh on his upcoming film 'Malayankunju'. File photos

Fahadh Faasil, who essayed the role of Agent Amar in the blockbuster film 'Vikram', has been receiving rave reviews for his performance, ever since the movie hit theatres and OTTplatforms. Now, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film 'Malayankunju' directed by Sajimon Prabhakar and scripted by Mahesh Narayanan.

Superstar Kamal Haasan, who collaborated with Fahadh in the movie, has conveyed his wishes to the actor, with a special message that hints the duo share a special bond. ‘Fazilinde kunju Endeyimanu (Fazil's child is also mine). Let excellence win all the time. Fahad forge ahead. All my agents should win. Failure is not a choice. Go show them what a team is all about,” wrote Kamal on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the film ‘Malayankunju’ is bound to be different. The theme revolves around a man named Ani Kuttan, who gets trapped 30 feet underground. The makers, who released a special poster recently has issued a warning, saying the film is not for someone who is claustrophobic.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout