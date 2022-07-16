‘Pratap Pothen looked happy as he left our film location 3 days ago’

The demise of film actor-director Pratap Pothen has shocked the film fraternity. The cast and the crew of the new Nivin Pauly-starrer are still struggling to come to terms with the news on the demise of Pratap Pothen who was with them till three days ago. Pratap Pothen last acted in this film directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The shooting of the film was wrapped up at Mysore on Wednesday.

"This is a very shocking news for me because Pratap Pothen sir only left two days ago after acting in my new film which stars Nivin Pauly. The pack-up was on Wednesday. We are yet to finalise the title for the movie. He played the role of Davis, father of Nivin Pauly's character. He looked very happy during the film shooting. Did not seem to have any health problems,” Rosshan Andrrews said.

“We spoke a lot during the breaks. He talked about his family too. He also told me that he has finished writing the script for a movie and that he would direct the film soon. He left the shooting location very happy,” the director recounted.

Pratap Pothen was found dead at his flat in Chennai on Friday morning. He died in his sleep following a cardiac arrest, according to reports.