Mohanlal's journey as an artiste has been incredible. The superstar, who started as an antagonist in 'Manjil Virinja Pookal', catapulted to fame through a series of films and characters he played, over the next couple of years. By the late 1980's, he was the reigning king of Mollywood.

Apart from acting, he has proved his skills as a singer, producer, among others. His first directorial venture and most anticipated film 'Barroz', has generated a lot of buzz. The film revolves around magical realism and has been shot in several places, including Portugal and Bangkok.

The actor now has released a video of him working behind the camera and giving tips to the cast and crew of the film. Many are impressed by the involvement shown by the actor who has turned director for the film.

Mohanlal plays the main character Barroz, a 400-year-old spirit, who is guarding D'Gama's treasure. He is awaiting the time when he can hand over the treasure to a true descendent of D'Gama. Spanish actor Ignatio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta and Cesar Lorente Ra, are also part of the film. The film is produced by Ashirvad Cinemas.