'Mahaveeryar' will hit theatres tomorrow. What to expect

The Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Mahaveeryar’ is all set to hit theatres on July 21. The movie directed by Abrid Shine features a star cast, including Asif Ali, Lal, Sidhique, Shanvi Sreevasthava, among others. The film revolves around a court and the protagonist is a godman played by Nivin Pauly, who is trying to prove his case and god’s existence by narrating a tale from the past.

From the trailer, we learn that an incident has happened and someone in the court, most probably the godman himself, is witness to the crime. So, what more should you know before you head to the theatres to watch the film? Onmanorama explores.

The movie is a mix of several genres

Ever since ‘Mahaveeryar’ was announced, there has been a lot of discussions around the film. The makers have also claimed that the movie is quite unlike any other film that has been made in Mollywood till date as it involves a lot of fantasy with elements of time travel. The script written by Abrid Shine is based on a story by renowned writer M Mukundan. It is also a historical fiction drama as there is mention of kings and kingdoms in the film. Asif Ali plays a warrior prince in the film.

The story discusses some key issues despite the humour

The makers have revealed that the film will address a very key issue which is relevant to society today. However, that aspect of the film has not been depicted in the trailer.

Nivin Pauly in a completely different look

Most of Nivin Pauly’s hit movies had him play the role of the boy-next-door. However, over the years, he had transformed himself and experimented with different characters in films like ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ and ‘Moothon’. Fans are excited to see the actor play a sage in ‘Mahaveeryar’, who spots a long beard and hair.

First Nivin Pauly film to hit theatres in three years

Nivin Pauly had delivered several back-to-back hits in the last decade. His charm has worked magic in the roles he portrayed and audiences loved to watch him in theatres. ‘Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham’ featuring him and Grace Antony in lead roles was released on OTT in 2021.

Last two Abrid Shine-Nivin Pauly collaborations were a hit

‘Mahaveeryar’ is Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly’s third collaboration as director and actor. The last two films ‘1983’ and ‘Action Hero Biju’ was well received by the audience, so people are excited about to see the two collaborate together for a film.