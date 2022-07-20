Vijay Babu all set to bankroll his nineteenth film under Friday Film House

The filming of the nineteenth movie bankrolled by Vijay Babu for the banner of Friday Film House began at Payyannur. Interestingly, 14 out of the 18 films produced by Friday Film House were directed by debutant directors.

The nineteenth movie from the successful production house too is helmed by debutant Adityan Chandrasekharan. The audience would know him from the blockbuster movie ‘Hridayam’ in which he essayed the role of Joe. Besides, Adityan has also directed a web series called ‘Average Ambili’.

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Basil Joseph and Saiju Kurup play the lead roles in the movie that takes place in a rural area in Northern Malabar. Niranjana Anoop plays the female lead in the film. Meanwhile, Tanvi Ram too essays a pivotal role. The untitled film narrates a few humorous incidents from the lives of the villagers.

Rajesh Sharma, Abiram Radhakrishnan and around twenty five newcomers too star in this movie. The screenplay is penned by Adityan Chandrasekharan and Arjun Narayanan. Ifti has composed the songs written by Manu Manjith and Vinayak Sasikumar. Jithin Stansilos cranks the camera and Lijo Paul does the editing. The production design is by Tyagu while Sudhi does the makeup. Stephy Xaviour is the costume designer and Vinay Babu is the executive producer. KM Nasar is the chief associate director while Kallar Anil is the production manager. Shibu Pantalakod is the production executive and Shibu G Susheelan is the production controller. Vazhoor Jose is the PRO of the movie while stills are by Vishnu Rajan.