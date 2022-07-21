Lal expresses regret over online rummy ad, says he did it for money

Actor Lal has expressed regret for acting in an online rummy ad. He also said he is sorry if tragedy has befallen anyone after watching that ad. Lal admitted that he did that ad for money as he had financial issues during the time of covid.

“It's just that I acted in an advertisement for a product. They approached me with the permission of the government. Many actors have done such ads before me. I committed to this ad because I had some financial issues during the Covid time. If that ad has caused harm for anyone, I am really sorry for that. Please don’t think I am saying this because I feel like I did something wrong,” Lal said.

Earlier K. B. Ganesh Kumar MLA had made a statement in the Legislative Assembly that the government should request the artists who are endorsing online rummy advertisements to withdraw from them. He pointed out that many lives are being destroyed because of this online rummy addiction. His request was to Culture Minister VN Vasavan.

So many of our respected actors and actresses take part in anti-social advertisements like online rummy. The Minister of Culture should request them on behalf of the House to withdraw from such seditious advertisements. Ganesh accused that these are the same artists who claim to be the upholders of culture in the society. Meanwhile, Minister Vasavan responded to this request by insisting that cultural revolution should be there in the minds of the artists acting in such advertisements and said and called everyone to appeal to them in unison.