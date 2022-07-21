Ending speculations, Netflix confirms it will stream Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan who got married on June 9 recently shared pictures of their wedding on social media. The couple had a fairy-tale wedding at Mahabalipuram attended by some of the most popular names in India and the film industry.

It was also reported that Netflix had purchased the streaming rights of the wedding for Rs 25 crore and was planning to do stream the wedding, shot by director Gautham Menon, on their platform.

However, recently rumours had spread that the OTT giant had backed out from the project as they were not happy that the couple had shared photos of the wedding on social media much in advance.

News had also spread that the couple were served a notice by Netflix demanding that they pay the amount spent by the OTT platform for their wedding.

Now, quashing all rumours, Netflix itself, issued an official statement saying there are no issues between them and the much-anticipated pictures will be out soon.

“These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars.

BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix, it’s beyond a fairy tale!!

Vignesh also posted a photo taken by Joseph Radhik, captured for Netflix, on his Instagram handle. “Verified. Happy to be associated with the greatest @netflix_in to bring you some nice unforgettable moments from our life!