National Film Awards to be announced today; Biju Menon, Aparna Balamurali among top contenders

New Delhi: The 68th National Film Awards are to be announced during an event here at 4 pm, on July 22.

It is being hinted that the movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj, would be the best Malayalam film. Aparna Balamurali is being considered for the Best Actress award for her performance in the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Potru’.

Actor Biju Menon is being considered for the Best supporting actor award. The film Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan is also considered for the Best Sound Track.