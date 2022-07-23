Actress Malavika Nair thrilled about passing PG with high distinction

'Cuckoo' actress Malavika Nair has proved that she is not just a talented artist but also good in academics. She recently passed MA in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Theresa’s College, Ernakulam with flying colours. Malavika, who acts predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam, says that education is as important as acting for her. She told Manorama Online that she hardly missed classes as she wanted to experience the joy of campus life.

“I am a native of Thrissur. My family had moved to Ernakulam so that I could go to college. I did my BA and MA at St. Teresa’s College. I was very particular not to miss any classes. I am really happy that I could complete the course, that too with good marks. The college authorities called me and said that I passed with high distinction. Now, the institutes follow grading system for evaluation. My parents and my elder brother helped and supported me a lot. My success is, in fact, a gift to them.

Even though I studied well in school, I wasn’t able to attend the classes regularly. I used to miss lots of classes until I reached class twelve. I was busy acting in movies. If you ask me about my school life, I do not have too much to tell. So, I took a break from acting after class twelve as I wanted to enjoy my college life. You will not get those moments back later in life. I had missed classes when I was studying for graduation. However, I hardly missed classes for PG. In the beginning, everyone at college was curious as I was a film star. But, I soon became good friends with my classmates.

My parents and my elder brother support me in everything. I am happy that I could make them proud. CBI 5: The Brain was the last movie that I did. I haven’t committed any new movies yet. I wish to pursue higher studies; but want work too. Cinema is my passion and I would definitely act if good roles come my way. My dream is to manage acting alongside academics,” says Malavika.