It was Sachi sir who encouraged me to sing, act with confidence, says Nanchiyamma

Palakkad: Singer Nanchiyamma who introduced the authentic tribal rhythm into the mainstream playback singing is on cloud nine as she wins the prestigious National Award for best female singer. She didn’t go for grazing the sheep, as usual, in the evening as someone from the cinema industry had hinted that she might win the award. She was eagerly waiting for the news at her home in Attapadi Nakkupathi Pirivu tribal settlement.

Nanchiyamma kept singing the award winning song ‘Kalakkatha Sandanamera’ from the movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum in front of the media persons who came to meet her after the awards were announced. “Sachi sir might be sitting alongside God and watching me,” said Nanchiyamma.

“It was Sachi sir who encouraged me to sing and act with confidence. I did everything as he said. I saw my children (people) and I saw other lands. I am really happy; so are my children. I am grateful for making me earn a place in the people’s hearts,” added Nanchiyamma.