Kunchacko was my only choice for 'Aniyathipravu'. Never considered Krishna: Fazil

Veteran filmmaker Fazil has revealed that he has never considered serial actor Krishna for ‘Aniyathipravu’, which was headlined by Kunchacko Boban and Shalini. Months earlier, Krishna had revealed that he had been considered for the lead role played by Kunchacko in the blockbuster romantic drama.

Kunchacko plays Sudish Kumar in the movie. According to Fazil, Krishna was considered not for ‘Aniyathipravu’ but ‘Harikrishnans’ that was released later. He said the makers had thought about offering the role that Kunchacko Boban had essayed in 'Harikrishnans' to Krishna if the former didn’t have dates. But, when Kunchacko Boban agreed to do the role, no one else was considered. Fazil added that Krishna was his family friend too. The director made the clarification while speaking to Manoramanews.com.

“After the story of Aniyathipravu was ready, I was looking for a fresh face to act in it. It was around that time that I had built my new house. Kunchacko Boban too had accompanied his parents when they visited my house. After seeing a picture of that day in our album, it was my wife who suggested Chackochan’s name. I too liked him when I saw the picture. I then called his father and mother and spoke to them about the movie. That is how Kunchacko Boban landed the role in ‘Aniyathipravu’. No one else was considered for the role,” said Fazil.