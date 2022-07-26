A few weeks ago, rumours had surfaced that actor Nithya Menon was dating a prominent actor in Mollywood and that the duo would tie the knot very soon. Though several online media portals carried the news, the actor, in an exclusive chat to Manoramaonline, had rubbished the rumours and also urged media portals to verify the truth before posting such stories online.

Now, the actor on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram, and clarified about the alleged linkup. “I'm not getting married. It's just a big, happy made-up story. No plans, nobody in the picture. This is a classic instance of someone who is bored and who wants to write an article. It was picked up by everyone in the media without doing any background check. I have absolutely no plans,” she said.

On the workfront, the 'Ok Kanmani' actress said she is going to take a break from acting for sometime. “I need time to recuperate. Everybody does it, though I think its new here. I cannot work continuously. I had a very tough year. I worked every day after the lockdown lifted. Several projects were on hold due to the lockdown, so these projects got piled up. I have five to six movie releases and yes, this is the good news,” Nithya could be heard saying.

She also told concerned fans that her ankle has healed and she was in bedrest for sometime, but thankfully after all her projects wrapped up. The 'Ok Kanmani' also said she enjoyed the experience of staying in bed the whole time as it gave her a lot of time.

On a lighter note, the actor said she was on vacation and does not “want to receive calls from people saying they were willing to make arrangements for my wedding or conduct my marriage photoshoot.”